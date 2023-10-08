Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CODI. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth $29,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth $632,751,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CODI opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.76. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $524.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 33,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $605,244.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,976,376 shares in the company, valued at $144,531,933.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 326,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,314,365.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 33,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $605,244.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,976,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,531,933.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 96,402 shares of company stock worth $1,981,414. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

