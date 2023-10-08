Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 103.33%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.