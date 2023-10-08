Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $70.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $67.50 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

