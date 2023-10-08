Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after buying an additional 10,883,859 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $784,509,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

