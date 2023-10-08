Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases Shares of 1,170 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $236.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $220.50 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.65.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

