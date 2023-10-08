Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases Shares of 3,016 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 21.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 39.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 137,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 39,280 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.95.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PLD opened at $108.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $136.67. The firm has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.