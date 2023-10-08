Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $390,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.15.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day moving average of $133.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

