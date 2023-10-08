Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $645,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,983,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,158,000 after purchasing an additional 345,251 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,445,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $49.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.