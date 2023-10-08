Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2023

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTMFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $31.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

