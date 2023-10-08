Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Glen Eagle Resources shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Glen Eagle Resources Trading Down 25.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

About Glen Eagle Resources

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada and Honduras. It is also involved in the recovery of gold and silver from tailings and rocks. The company holds 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

