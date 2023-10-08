Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC reduced its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,886,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,106 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,511,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after acquiring an additional 834,330 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $20,430,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 536,301 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $30.25 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.