Godsey & Gibb Inc. Grows Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in SouthState by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,443,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 812.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in SouthState in the second quarter worth $450,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

SouthState Price Performance

SouthState stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.84. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $555.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

