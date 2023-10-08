Godsey & Gibb Inc. Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $312.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.76. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Accenture Company Profile



Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

