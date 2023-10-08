Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases Shares of 791 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.54 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

