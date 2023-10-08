Godsey & Gibb Inc. Takes $30,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after buying an additional 220,339 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,208,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,584 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,796,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,580,000 after acquiring an additional 892,657 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

