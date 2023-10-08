Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.53. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Gold Resource will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 1.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,514,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 26,734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 580,797 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 347,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 182,223 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Articles

