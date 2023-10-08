Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 35% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $36,541.03 and $23.26 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded up 71.9% against the US dollar. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

