Grace & White Inc. NY Acquires 10,000 Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 588,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LND shares. TheStreet upgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

NYSE LND opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.94%.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

(Free Report)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.