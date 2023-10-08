Grace & White Inc. NY Acquires 2,700 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Stepan comprises approximately 1.4% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Stepan were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stepan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stepan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Stepan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.64). Stepan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $51,442.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

