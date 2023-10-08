Grace & White Inc. NY Acquires 6,000 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Brighthouse Financial makes up about 1.8% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.30% of Brighthouse Financial worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

BHF opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 65.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

