Grace & White Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 12,412 First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 45.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $111.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.75.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

