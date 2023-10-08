Grace & White Inc. NY Has $15.87 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ingredion comprises approximately 2.9% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $15,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 266,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ingredion by 215.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 534.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 103,263 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $2,471,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $211,329.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,262.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $211,329.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,262.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $517,297. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $94.25 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $79.68 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.41%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

