Grace & White Inc. NY Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 1.77% of Graham worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 56.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 32,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 119,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Graham from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHM opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.58 million, a P/E ratio of 79.48 and a beta of 0.49. Graham Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.68 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.