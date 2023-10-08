Grace & White Inc. NY Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.12% of Triton International worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,382,000 after buying an additional 118,742 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 198,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Triton International by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTN opened at $79.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average is $80.88. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Triton International had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRTN. StockNews.com started coverage on Triton International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CJS Securities downgraded Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

