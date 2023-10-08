Grace & White Inc. NY Makes New $442,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

