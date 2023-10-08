Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 1,000 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,806,725.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $510,912.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,806,725.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $2,668,908 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSWI opened at $177.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.85. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.70 and a 52-week high of $190.63.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $203.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

