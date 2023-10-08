Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.10 to $5.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TV opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.53. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. Analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 172.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,810,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,924 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,815,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 705,518 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

