Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of GCG stock opened at C$41.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$25.00 and a twelve month high of C$46.44. The company has a market cap of C$115.03 million, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.75.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 241.88%. The business had revenue of C$61.83 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.6004872 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.