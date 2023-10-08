Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.
Guardian Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of GCG stock opened at C$41.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$25.00 and a twelve month high of C$46.44. The company has a market cap of C$115.03 million, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.75.
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 241.88%. The business had revenue of C$61.83 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.6004872 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guardian Capital Group
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.