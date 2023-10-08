H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

H World Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $37.87 on Thursday. H World Group has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $53.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.64 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H World Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in H World Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in H World Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in H World Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

