Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HNRG

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Hallador Energy stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $467.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $161.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 22,237.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.