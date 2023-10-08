Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1236 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. Hang Seng Bank has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

