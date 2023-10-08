Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Position Cut by PATRIZIA Pty Ltd

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,812 shares during the period. Hawaiian Electric Industries accounts for about 8.3% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd owned about 0.25% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HE stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $895.69 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

