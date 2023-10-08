HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stake Increased by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE HDB opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.94. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

