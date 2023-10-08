HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

HQY stock opened at $74.62 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 497.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Equities analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $365,903.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,065.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,441 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

