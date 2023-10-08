Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HTLD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.39%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 5,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $78,993.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $43,924.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 235,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,558.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 5,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $78,993.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 199,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 171,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,600. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 85.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 66.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 67,145 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

