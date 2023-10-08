Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HELE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.00.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ HELE opened at $108.48 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $143.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.93.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $491.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.24 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 61.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

