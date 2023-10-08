Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97. Henry Schein has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

