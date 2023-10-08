Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HIBB has been the topic of several other research reports. Williams Trading upgraded Hibbett from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Hibbett Stock Up 1.3 %

Hibbett stock opened at $46.62 on Thursday. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.96 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth about $10,215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,073,000 after buying an additional 131,023 shares during the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth about $8,869,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

