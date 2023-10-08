HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HRT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on HireRight from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.48.

HireRight Stock Down 2.9 %

HRT stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 million, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. HireRight has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $16.89.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.86 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HireRight by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HireRight by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of HireRight by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of HireRight by 83.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of HireRight by 17.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

See Also

