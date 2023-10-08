Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HOLI opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.03. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 13.76%.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth $645,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

