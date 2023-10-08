Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of HOLI opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.03. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 13.76%.
Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hollysys Automation Technologies
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.