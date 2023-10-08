Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Hurco Companies stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.95 million, a P/E ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

In other Hurco Companies news, Director Richard R. Porter sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $52,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at $228,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hurco Companies news, CEO Gregory S. Volovic bought 2,357 shares of Hurco Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $50,204.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,666.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard R. Porter sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $52,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,898 shares of company stock worth $298,336 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

