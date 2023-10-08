ICON Market Capitalization Hits $165.93 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $165.93 million and $2.48 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.
About ICON
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 968,596,147 coins and its circulating supply is 968,596,216 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ICON
