ICON Market Capitalization Hits $165.93 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $165.93 million and $2.48 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 968,596,147 coins and its circulating supply is 968,596,216 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 968,586,386.2645427 with 968,585,289.2001545 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.1714832 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $1,950,122.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

