IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 0.5% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $445.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.59 and a 200-day moving average of $486.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.