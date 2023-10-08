Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of IMUX opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.00. Immunic has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $11.76.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 4th quarter worth about $885,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Immunic by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 597,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 486,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Immunic by 2,552.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 456,492 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Immunic by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,294,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 433,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

