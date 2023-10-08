Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE IRT opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 206.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,660,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,574,000 after purchasing an additional 217,239 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 10.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.