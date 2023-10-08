Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Bought by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,061,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,492,000.

Shares of EPRF opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

