Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:IVP)

Inspire Veterinary Partners’ (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, October 9th. Inspire Veterinary Partners had issued 1,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 30th. The total size of the offering was $6,400,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Inspire Veterinary Partners Price Performance
IVP stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.
About Inspire Veterinary Partners
