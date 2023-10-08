Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:IVP)

Inspire Veterinary Partners’ (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, October 9th. Inspire Veterinary Partners had issued 1,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 30th. The total size of the offering was $6,400,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Price Performance

IVP stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

