Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 19,509 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYLD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 497,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 246,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,423,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after acquiring an additional 245,672 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 222,824 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,971,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

RYLD opened at $16.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

