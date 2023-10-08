Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 0.6% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,278,000 after purchasing an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $433.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $458.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.01. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.97 and a 52-week high of $492.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

